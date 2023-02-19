When my best friend and I attended Michigan State University, the war in Vietnam had just ended. There wasn’t a thing to worry about, except what we were getting for our late-night snack. Perhaps a $1 pizza delivered from Little Caesars or a long walk in the frigid air to get 50-cent Quarter Pounders with cheese and 15-cent fries from the McDonald’s on Grand River Avenue.

Life was simple. Life was good. We’d register for class, pay our tuition, buy our books and buy our discounted student section season tickets for all Michigan State Spartan home games — football, hockey and basketball. Occasionally, we’d attend a play or a live concert at the Wharton Center.

And, oh yeah, attend classes, study and do our homework.

I graduated, got married to a Michigan State woman at the beautiful Beal Botanical Garden on campus. We hired the carillonneur of Beaumont Tower to play the wedding chimes. We had our reception at the student union building, and then we moved to Pennsylvania.

Campus life has changed a lot since then.

Now, the students practice for active-shooter alerts: “Run, Hide, Fight.” The Michigan State campus police, who were notorious only for parking tickets and towing your car back then, now chase down shooters and locate the victims.

I feel sorry for this current generation of Spartans and for all the young people of America. The nearly carefree days of school and college life are long gone. The paranoia on your phone is a constant companion.

And if we as a society don’t do something soon to abate the American epidemic of gun violence, the good old days will be gone forever.

The bell tower is chiming midnight. Do something.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

Michigan State Class of 1977

East Lampeter Township