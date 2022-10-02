So, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to destroy a democratically elected government in Ukraine, while many Republicans in the United States seem to be trying to do the same here.

Putin has now hinted that he might have to use nuclear weapons to get his way. Republicans here have tried fake electors, inciting riots and ongoing lies.

It seems that these knuckleheads will stop at nothing to end elections and freedoms, in order to impose their will upon the rest of us.

Let’s hope that the Republicans can’t get their hands on any nuclear weapons. That would definitely keep Democrats away from the polls. It would make hiding ballot drop boxes seem amateurish.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon