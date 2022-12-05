I recognize that the opinion I am sharing is unpopular, but I ask for your consideration.

As a child, I was very trusting until the day on the school bus when I lost a tooth and my friend Bunny told me the tooth fairy wasn’t real.

I was incredulous. Why would my parents lie? When I got home and asked Mom, she pulled me into the bathroom so my little sister wouldn’t hear our conversation.

Processing this information through tears, I discerned that Santa was Mom and Dad, too. Silly though it may seem to some, I was crushed. Mom and Dad had lied. Santa and friends weren’t real.

When my husband and I had children, Santa became a “fun pretend,” and our children were told to not tell others. Some gifts had “from Santa” labels, and we included the jolly elf decor. Laughter and delight filled Christmas mornings. A few times, I dressed up as the tooth fairy and visited the girls' rooms before they fell asleep; more giggles and delight ensued.

Children are sensitive and trusting. Tweaking traditions to maintain that trust is worth consideration.

Our children are now grown, and we still have laughter and delight on Christmas morning on those occasions we are together. The magic lives.

Carol Wenger

New Holland