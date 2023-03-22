As a longtime (probably even “charter”) fan of the comic strip “Dilbert,” I’d like to express a view on that comic’s cancellation by LNP | LancasterOnline that I haven’t seen yet.

I spent my career in a “Dilbert”-style work environment. Scott Adams, the cartoonist and a retired engineer, perceived keenly the daily travails of life in the cubical trenches. Much of his humor is subtle to those not keenly familiar with the quirky behaviors produced in those trenches.

A major sentiment expressed by letter writers opposed to the cartoon’s cancellation seems to be the notion that “Dilbert” was free and clean of any group biases and that Adams’ personal social media posts should have no bearing on his syndicated cartoon business.

Well, I disagree with the first point. Over the decades of regular “Dilbert” consumption, I’ve seen the strip change enough to be reflective of Adams’ personal views, particularly of transgender people.

As evidence, try Googling the “Dilbert” strips about pronouns published on Feb. 23, 2023, and July 21, 2021. Both strips are offensive in their implications; the first implies that a person who requests alternate pronouns is a loser and the second implies that civilization is being destroyed by those who use alternate pronouns.

While these examples may seem innocuous to some, I believe these subtleties have an impact over time. Based on his previous work, I think Adams should be capable of finding humor that doesn’t depend on carrying the baggage of discrimination.

David Stadden

Manor Township