In the Jan. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Rep. Cutler showed courage and class,” the writer stated: “My family had the pleasure of speaking with Rep. Cutler at the Solanco Fair in September. I told my twin grandsons, ‘When you are old enough to vote, this is who you will want to be your president.’ ”

If I were about to introduce my grandson to Cutler, I would remind him that not everyone plays by the rules. I would remind him that when he plays sports with a particular friend whose team isn’t winning, that friend may want to change the rules.

In my view, this is what Cutler does: He tries to change the rules.

Is this the person you want as a representative or president?

Stephen J. Shaw

East Lampeter Township