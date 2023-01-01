The Dec. 11 letter that brought to our attention to how freely our current president spends our tax dollars got my attention (“President Biden is out of touch”).

I, too, have issues with the way our local, state and national elected officials spend our tax dollars. Politicians are, in essence, all overhead cost. They generate no revenue, unless you count the monies they raise to get themselves elected each term. But that’s not income made available for budget expenses.

The cost that was the topic of the Dec. 11 letter was the amount of money that was spent by President Joe Biden for a recent state dinner that was attended by 200-plus guests, including French President Emmanuel Macron. The writer didn’t include the total costs associated with this lobster dinner that was covered by our tax dollars, so I checked and found that the cost to the White House was $500,000.

These findings brought to mind a cost that I have been wondering about since Jan. 6, 2021 — the cost of the invasion on our U.S. Capitol.

So I got online to see if a final dollar amount has been determined. I found we’re at upwards of $30 million, with no final cost yet determined. It’s almost certain that the historic value of some of the things (paintings, sculptures, antique furnishings) will not be replaceable and will be lost to us forever.

But those losses are nothing in comparison to the lives lost and those who are still dealing with the aftereffects of this experience. Many people, including about 140 law enforcement offices, were injured the day. Four police officers died by suicide afterward.

Price tags cannot be attached to these kinds of losses, and I’m thinking that it’s going to take a lot longer to cover the $30 million in costs incurred at the Capitol than the $500,000 incurred at a White House state dinner.

Bottom line: I don’t see any goodwill benefits as a result of the U.S. Capitol invasion, but I feel there will be benefits as a result of the state dinner.

B.A. Fulmer

Mount Joy

Note: This letter briefly mentions suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help