In his April 18 op-ed, Elizabethtown College political science professor E. Fletcher McClellan took umbrage with proposed and enacted voting restrictions by state legislatures (“Gaslighting democracy and trying to rewrite the narrative of Jan. 6”).

McClellan’s perspective seems to be that restrictions are in place to keep some from voting. It is very clear that there are some restrictions that would in fact block some from voting. However, those particular restrictions have been adjudicated and are illegal.

I have a different perspective. Those state restrictions are being put in place to ensure that only those who qualify can in fact vote. Voting should be manageable and provide the assurance of utmost integrity.

Statements by McClellan such as “aimed at suppressing the African American turnout” give me cause for concern. How does one know this for certain? Has the writer fallen into the trap of racial divide? If that in fact is proven to be a problem, shouldn’t we be working to correct the problem through education rather than legislation? I do not think it is a problem.

One other small thing: McClellan refers to former President Donald Trump as “the former guy.” Like him or not, I would hope a political science professor would respect the office of president enough to make a polite reference.

I would like to see how the professor would write voting law. Perhaps that could be his next article. It’s much easier to tear down than build.

Gene Newcomer

Mount Joy