Joe Biden was able to muster up three families, not all of whom are Lancaster natives, to listen to him extol the benefits of “Obamacare.” How impressive! Give me a few hours and I could have gathered a crowd of a hundred or more small business owners to tell him how devastating this act has been to the cost of health insurance for their employees.

Our business saw premiums double in the two years following the passage of the Affordable Care Act — the word “affordable” is perhaps the biggest misnomer of all time. The act essentially removed all competition from the health insurance marketplace and thus the ability for small businesses and others to receive competitive offers.

Our high-deductible health plan, which covers two couples and one family, costs us over $50,000 annually. This “golden” plan has a family unit deductible of $12,000 before health care costs are covered. Rarely do we ever generate enough health care expenses to be reimbursed for anything.

It is also interesting that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is angry because the newspaper’s journalists were prevented from covering the Biden gathering. Get used to it. This might be the most “handled” candidate in presidential election history. The handlers seemingly cannot risk Biden being exposed to open coverage, tough questions or public appearances in general. The potential of live debates must be avoided at all costs. Let’s get stoked for America’s first virtual presidential candidate!

Ronald Miller

East Hempfield Township