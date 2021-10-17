During World War II, the U.S. government sought ways to make people in our homeland feel like they were a part of the war effort. One of those programs caught attention all across the country: collecting tin cans, removing labels, cleaning and smashing them, loading them — for us kids in our little red wagons — and delivering them to collection centers to be melted down for use in the war effort.

Long after the war, many of us learned from a book written by the late David Brinkley that piles of those tin cans and metal scrap remained, much of them stored within sight of the beautiful buildings in Washington, D.C., and hadn’t been used for the purpose intended. But we won World War II, and many of us who stayed in our comfortable homes during the war felt we had played a part.

Today we are in a war of a different kind — a pandemic of monumental consequences, of lost jobs and businesses, of delayed educations, and already more than 722,000 deaths in the United States. To help win this current war, so we can go back to schools and restaurants and get together as we used to do, we’re asked to wear masks. These masks cost little and are easy to make or buy and wear. We likely must wear them until we are all vaccinated or reach what health experts consider to be herd immunity.

Since we truly are all in this together and have already lost more than a year of our lives arguing about it, “what the Sam Hill?” — as my dad used to say — are we waiting for? Even if the pandemic is a hoax, as some people wrongly believe (as they wade through obituaries that indicate otherwise), why don't we all get on board, wear our masks and follow the rules? We can create a new sporting event to see how fast we can win this war, before losing one more year or more of our lives waiting for victory while fighting little pieces of cloth.

It is our individual chance to be a war hero without wounds.

Nancy Frankhouser

Lancaster