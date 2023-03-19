Allow me to add my two cents to the debate over the art installation on the facade of the Christian Street parking garage.

I suggest that the city install a jumbotron on which it can display newsreels of Barney Ewell at the Olympics, works by area artists and musicians, clips of upcoming performances at local theaters, highlights of high school and college sports, featured books at the library and more — all interspersed with short advertisements that could help defray the cost and maintenance of the jumbotron.

Patrick M. Reynolds

Willow Street