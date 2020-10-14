I enjoyed reading the Oct. 8 letter “White House case engenders rage,” even though it escapes me how the writer reached those conclusions.

Obviously, the White House has the best medical staff available and also the expertise of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So, in my view, the fact that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump got infected says more about the virus than anything.

The virus is real; it’s deadly for some; the overwhelming majority of people recover from it; and not even world leaders can dodge it.

Gene Martin

Manheim