In his 1956 book “Profiles in Courage,” then-U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy profiled several rare statesmen who put principles above politics and chose courage over cowardice.

No one has yet written a book titled “Chronicles of Cowardice,” but if they do, I believe that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker should be included among the ranks of craven, conniving politicians who have catered to the baser instincts of their constituencies.

Smucker’s support of the narrative of election irregularities is partly responsible for the deaths at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Yet, almost as if nothing had happened, Smucker stepped through the blood and shattered glass to further divide America with his opposition to the election results early on Jan. 7. He didn’t, however, object to the results of his own reelection.

The challenge to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes cast aspersions on every aspect of government, from the volunteer poll workers to the highest officials, and undermined faith in our courts and system of justice. Not surprisingly, people resort to violence when they are led to falsely believe the whole system is rigged and their ballots do not count.

The real fraud is the illogical, far-fetched, meritless, discredited, unsubstantiated, hypocritical claim that the election was rigged by mysterious forces using methods that have defied detection and left no evidence behind.

Instead of helping to dispel the divisive, violence-generating myth, Smucker validated the rioters’ rage in the halls of Congress. Smucker may condemn the violence but, in denying the validity of the votes, he seemingly gave some of his followers no choice but the violence that occurred Jan. 6.

Gary Hiller

Manheim Township