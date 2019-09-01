An Aug. 18 Sunday LNP article (“Cameras causing concern”) detailed the deficiencies of Allegheny County’s public safety camera system. As Lancaster Safety Coalition executive director, I find it necessary to weigh in on some of the many differences between our system and theirs.
As noted in the July 10 LNP (“Officials plan to replace cameras”), the Safety Coalition has determined that it will not employ facial recognition technology. We have never used license plate recognition technology, nor any integrated databases of individuals of interest to law enforcement or other parties. Still, thousands of times every year, we are able to assist law enforcement, objectively provide evidence, and send live footage of ongoing incidents to County 911.
Coalition cameras operate on a nearly entirely closed system and guard against and monitor for outside intrusions with help from a local vendor well-versed in these issues. Cameras deployed have been limited to those brands with outstanding reputations.
The coalition is a 501(c)3 that guards against mistakes and abuses through oversight by a 15-member board comprising local professionals, representatives from local media and law enforcement, and city and community leaders.
While the August article raises concerns about a very different approach to using camera technology in a very different community, we found it important to let Lancaster city and county residents know that the Lancaster Safety Coalition has worked with its partners to avoid these pitfalls and continues to work every day to honor the trust placed in it by the Lancaster community.
Tim Miller
Lancaster