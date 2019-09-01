Stuart Wesbury’s central point, summed up in the headline of his Aug. 25 Sunday LNP op-ed, is correct: “Evaluate this president based on outcomes.”
But as Jack Blevins’ letter the same day (“A Trump report card”) points out, President Donald Trump’s outcomes are not necessarily in the best interest of the country.
Wesbury feels the media distorts Trump’s record, while LNP Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy details how newspapers try to balance their coverage (“How an op-ed placed on the back burner turned red hot”).
Wesbury says the media gets bogged down in irrelevant details. Like many, he doesn’t distinguish between news coverage and the opinion pages. In my 40 years as a journalist, I never saw any attempt to manipulate the news to make anyone look good or bad. The paper’s official opinion, the editorial, is different.
Trump has been shown to be a consistent liar, but his backers believe him. He’s also delusional, saying he’s the best president ever. The Mueller report, even after it was redacted by Attorney General William Barr, showed numerous contacts with the Russians (collusion) and attempts to obstruct. The Electoral College is unfair in that not all votes are equal (Wyoming gets one vote per 193,000 people; Pennsylvania one vote per 640,000 people). It has given us two bad presidents, George W. Bush and Trump.
Even some Republicans are turning against Trump. If a minority of Republican senators do, he could be impeached and convicted. I’m not sure why the Republicans are against this; they’d get Mike Pence, who’s no bargain, but at least he’s sane.
Turk Pierce
New Holland