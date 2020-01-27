Staying away from the political rhetoric of the Jan. 20 letter “Ignore climate change alarmists,” I would ask that the writer take a closer look at several things. Yes, oceans and plants can absorb carbon dioxide. But what happens when we cut down trees for paper products and homes? Or when the trees of the Amazon rainforest are decimated not only by fire, but by deforestation — first for cattle ranching and now for mining?
Our Earth is a delicate system in perfect balance. When we humans throw that off with overpopulation, overuse and the emission of chemicals, it will have a significant impact on our climate.
The letter writer states, “How pompous to proclaim mankind can affect the weather.” I agree. Mankind cannot affect the weather, but mankind does affect the climate, which in turn affects the weather.
For example, prolonged droughts due to heating the sea surface temperature keep climate patterns from bringing storms to a certain area. Or fertilizer running into the Gulf of Mexico promotes the growth of red algae, which in turn makes the water temperature higher, which increases the intensity of hurricanes. Hence, we see extreme weather.
This is not fearmongering, so please be cautious with your words, as mixing science with politics is never a good thing.
Marsha Bowen
Manheim Township