The April 25 LNP | LancasterOnline included two interesting articles.

An article on Page A3 was headlined “McCaskey getting $30,000: State grant will be used for girls’ innovation lab at high school.” State funding is being used to provide encouragement for girls to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As the article noted, the lab will be mentored by female instructors. I assume from the article that no men can mentor and no boys are allowed in this McCaskey High School program since STEM is male-dominated.

Then go to Page A10 and we have an article headlined: “Anti-discrimination bill clears committee.”

Do any LNP | LancasterOnline editors and writers or McCaskey educators see the conflict? Just sayin’.

Walter Campbell

Warwick