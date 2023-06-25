So, nine people on a highly extremist and politically charged U.S. Supreme Court — themselves accountable to no one — get to dictate the most intimate aspects of the lives of more than 330 million Americans?

And, although average citizens must subject themselves daily to potential gun exposure and violence everywhere they go (stores, pizza shops, churches, parks, schools — anywhere the National Rifle Association can get its two cents in), the only people immune from gun violence are those who make the rules for the rest of us: Congress and the Supreme Court!

Poppycock, poppycock, I say!

Christine Furry

Warwick Township