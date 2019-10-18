I have shaken my head every time I’ve read a letter to the editor supporting Barry Kauffman for Manheim Township commissioner. If Kauffman’s primary goal is to mitigate development in Manheim Township, then he is 35 or 40 years too late.
We moved here more than 35 years ago; the loss of farm fields was already underway then, and it has continued uninterrupted since then. A couple of decades ago it occurred to me that we should rename our community Manheim Tarship and adopt the slogan, “Pave it over, baby, pave it over!”
Barry Cushman
Manheim Township