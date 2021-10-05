Development is a major theme in upcoming county elections, but what many people don't realize is that in the struggle between pro-development and anti-development advocates, the pro side has a built-in advantage.

What is it and why does it exist? Municipalities, counties and states are under financial pressure to provide services while not raising taxes. A major reason is that bonds floated for projects (such as Penn State Health’s upcoming Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township) are funded through large private banks, which can charge high fees and interest rates.

A nationwide movement is proposing to establish a system of public banks at the state or local level. In such cases, the fees and interest would not only be much lower, but they would be paid back into local government, so that in effect it is paying itself.

Not only would such a system save enormous amounts of money, but the deposits could also be used to offer low-cost loans to community-based businesses (whose proposals are vetted in partnership with private banks). Such an arrangement works in North Dakota, which is a red state and has had a public state bank for over 100 years, during which time it has enjoyed one of the best economies (and lowest tax rates) in the country. (North Dakota also led the country in Paycheck Protection Program loans disbursed in part due to the close working relationship between the state bank and its citizens.)

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township