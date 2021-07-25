Extreme temperatures this June in the usually temperate Pacific Northwest and western Canada melted power cables, buckled roads, caused rolling blackouts when the power grid was unable to cope with unprecedented air conditioning demand and overwhelmed hospitals with cases of heat-related illnesses that created a 195% uptick in sudden deaths in that part of Canada, according to news reports.

Extreme heat kills more people than any other weather-related event. Hundreds of people in Canada, Washington state and Oregon died as June temperatures reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit in places without air conditioning. They never imagined they’d need it.

In 2003 the same thing happened in Europe, but worse. There were prolonged, unheard-of temperatures over 100 degrees —\!q and virtually no air conditioning. More than 70,000 Europeans died that summer from the heat.

“Unprecedented” and “historic” are the words most often used to describe these climate events that are more extreme than any in recorded history — floods, superstorms, wildfires, droughts. There will be a lot more of these kinds of brutal and shocking “firsts” soon.

Even if we could flip a magic switch and stop all greenhouse gas emissions tomorrow, what’s already up in the atmosphere still wouldn’t go away for at least a century or more. And the worst of our emissions, for the past 40 years, haven’t even heated up yet, so things are going to get a lot worse.

With 18 of the hottest years ever recorded having occurred since 2000, it turns out those climate scientists were right. Changing to clean energy now is the only way to keep global warming from spiraling further out of control.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township