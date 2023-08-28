Unprecedented or unpresidential? You can be forgiven for not remembering all of the news involving former President Donald Trump over the past four years or so. This will help.

1. For the time in our history, a U.S. president was impeached twice. He was first impeached by the U.S. House in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted by the U.S. Senate in February 2020. He was impeached again in January 2021, for incitement of insurrection against the U.S. government. He was again acquitted by the Senate.

2. There are four active criminal indictments involving Trump:

— In New York, Trump was indicted in March on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. This is a state indictment that cannot be pardoned by a sitting president.

— In a June federal indictment related to classified government documents, Trump faces 40 criminal counts.

— In a federal indictment this month related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump faces four criminal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

— And in Georgia, Trump was indicted this month on 13 criminal counts related to attempts there to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in that state in the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, in May a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

Yet, with all of this, Trump is the most popular Republican candidate in polls for the 2024 presidential primary.

I think there is a “cognitive ability” problem for the Republican Party!

Don Mast

New Holland