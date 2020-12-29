For the Republican Party, it’s “all hands on deck.” Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line, and the Republicans are seemingly in a frenzied state.

Their party leaders (including President Donald Trump) are imploring their Georgia party faithful to get out and vote in the run-off election Jan. 5. Yes, use that same “rigged,” corrupt, fraud-laced electoral system that some Republicans falsely say cheated our president out of another term in office. Mail-in ballots from Republican-leaning districts will be welcomed. But what are the party faithful to do? Believe their leader and sit this one out because the system is so “rigged,” or go vote and maybe win and all will be right with this great democracy and its electoral system.

After all the recounts and the recounts of the recounts and all the unsubstantiated claims of impropriety, no widespread voter fraud was found. The discrediting of our electoral system by Trump should surprise no one. But some Pennsylvania Republican legislators giving audience to his desperate conspiracy fairy tales is both disgraceful and destructive to our democracy.

Our democracy would cease to exist if the will of the people was to be undermined by one man’s grab for power.

May the wind be at your back in cleaning up the mess of the last four years, President-elect Joe Biden. I for one hope the Republicans will work with you, but that’s seemingly like asking the leopard to lose his spots.

Vladimir Putin must be euphoric with the unprecedented chaos and corruption emanating from the White House.

Steve Cooke

Landisville