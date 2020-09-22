After finishing work one recent day, I went for an evening stroll through downtown Lancaster. How depressing to see most of Gallery Row, which once provided much delight, all boarded up because of protests. What does destruction serve? How sad!

Reports earlier this year noted that protesters or pedestrians had seen bricks that had been secreted in bushes at various locations prior to street protests, suggesting some pre-planning for destructive action. Is anyone aware of who these brick-hiding miscreants might be?

Immo Sulyok

West Lampeter Township