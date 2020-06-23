The statue of Gen. John Sutter was removed from the General Sutter Inn in Lititz. I didn’t realize Sutter hurt Native Americans. If the statue did not exist, I would still not know.

Shouldn’t history help us to prevent repeating past mistakes? If not, let’s tear down the Washington Monument, Thomas Jefferson Memorial and statues of Andrew Jackson. Oh, and let’s rename all the museums, streets and parks named after these gentlemen.

Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners. Jackson broke treaties with Native Americans and sent federal troops to protect the immigrants who occupied the Native American lands. Should I destroy all the books I own about Washington, Jefferson and Jackson?

When I was a child my parents taught me a short phrase — “sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” I’m trying to empathize with those who are subjected to racism. I just don’t believe destroying statues is the answer.

Theodore Miller Jr.

Warwick Township