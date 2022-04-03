Every day, there are reports of gun-related casualties. It’s beyond ridiculous, and I am not speaking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I am referring to the daily death toll that’s due in large part to the other epidemic: the gun epidemic in the United States. Its reach includes not only our streets, but the schools in which our children attend classes.

For years, we have become desensitized to our daily death toll. This not normal; it is part of the dissolution of our society.

In my view, we must challenge the so-called rights of gun owners that can come at the expense of our children’s safety. We must contact our representatives and make them accountable for defending our society’s safety — and not the rights of gun owners.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township