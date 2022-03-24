Yet again, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline has engaged in selective fact-checking of its letters to the editor (“RNC designation is astonishing,” Feb. 22).

The letter writer repeated a long-debunked charge — “The events of that day took the lives of five people” — which is simply not true. One person died during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol: Ashli Babbitt, who was unarmed and was killed inside the Capitol building by a police officer. The others who died that day suffered medical emergencies outside the building that had nothing to do with the violence.

The rioters didn’t fire a shot, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, died from natural causes, according to chief medical examiner in Washington, D.C.

It is also not true that the Republican National Committee specifically endorsed the riot or the violence, as the letter writer implied.

Republican leaders condemned the violence on the very day of Jan. 6, 2021. That was fully separate from the legal and constitutional process of challenging state electors that the Trump campaign engaged in, a process Democrats have engaged in several times during past election cycles.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made clear that its statement about “legitimate political discourse” did not refer to violent protesters, but to those outside the U.S. Capitol who exercised their rights to free speech and assembly. No Republican leader endorsed physical violence.

Nothing can change the fact that then-President Donald Trump told the Jan. 6 protesters to march “peacefully” to the Capitol to protest what they saw as illegal and unconstitutional election actions by officials in several states, and they had every right to do so.

The ongoing U.S. House “investigation” of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is, in my view, a sham designed for political purposes and nothing more.

David Lampo

Rapho Township