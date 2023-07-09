Recently, LNP | LancasterOnline has published a series of columns and letters that attempted to define the term “woke.” This term has come to mean almost anything a person wants it to mean. It is insightful to know what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed that state’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act, means when he happily tells his crowds that “Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.”

Last year, DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, a Florida state attorney. In the ensuing trial last August, and in front of the judge and jury, Warren’s attorney, Jean-Jacques Cabou, asked DeSantis’ general counsel, Ryan Newman, for DeSantis’ definition of the term “woke.” Newman replied that it is both the “belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.” He then explained that DeSantis does not believe that there are any systemic injustices in the United States.

This writer believes that there are systemic injustices stemming from a long history of casual and unexamined acceptance of racism. This has led to social and economic actions and structures that have displaced, segregated and excluded some American citizens, often by race or heritage, from jobs, justice, housing and wealth-building opportunities.

DeSantis is wrong, and those of you who read this should consider whether you believe there are no systemic injustices in our country. If you think that there are injustices that need to be rectified, you are “woke” and you should consider what you will do to right them.

Jacques L. Gibble, D.Ed.

Lancaster Township