In 1938, the elected leader of a great democracy ceded to another country’s dictator a part of a third country. In doing so he put a great many lives at risk, and he had no right to do so. Thousands were killed in the short term and within seven years more than 50 million people were killed and millions driven from their homes.
About a month ago, an elected leader of a great democracy essentially ceded to another country’s dictator a part of a third country. In doing so he put a great many lives at risk and he had no right to do so. Thousands were killed in the short term and hundreds of thousands were driven from their homes. As for the long term, let us hope no further parallels are in store.
Britain’s Neville Chamberlain was soon voted out of office after Adolf Hitler wasn’t satisfied with just part of Austria; he wanted all of Europe. U.S. President Donald Trump may be out of office soon, too, depending on how much of the Middle East Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be satisfied with.
But just as the Jews were once sacrificed with little outcry from democracies, so there has been little outcry over the sacrifice of the Kurds.
Jay R. George
Rapho Township