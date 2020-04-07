We must not forget the COVID-19 weapon that is growing stronger every day — the corps of those who are potentially now immune.

These are the people who have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and have recovered. It is unlikely that they can get COVID-19 again or spread the virus to others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides guidelines for ending isolation after the illness has passed.

Let’s give these people a special identification card, and get them onto the front lines. Clearly they’ll continue to take standard precautions with clean hands and attention to surfaces. But they could safely assist in testing clinics and hospitals. They could temporarily take on tasks in critical businesses, reducing the spread in those places that we still must visit in order to sustain life. They could get a head start on revitalizing their own businesses. They could safely provide urgent support to those who are quarantined and in distress.

COVID-19 is creating its own weapon against itself — and at a very rapid pace right now. For every 100 people in the skyrocketing number of cases, 95 or more are likely to recover, according to various sources, and those people all become members of the corps of those who are potentially immune.

We’re doing all the right retreating procedures right now. Let’s add an advancing procedure and begin to make progress along the road back to normalcy, even while we are still under attack.

Kelly Williams

Mount Joy