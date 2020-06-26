Is there any low below which our president will not sink? The answer is seemingly a resounding no. He is breathtaking in his hypocrisy. He bragged about how he scolded governors for not being tough enough on looters and protecting private property. He threatened to send in federal troops if they did not meet his idea of overwhelming force.

His administration ordered police in full riot gear, along with mounted police, to use flash-bang grenades and tear gas to clear an area near the White House of peaceful protesters. This order was not because of any violence or lawlessness, but so he could have a photo opportunity in front of a church clutching a Bible. Truly one of his most deplorable, hypocritical acts yet.

This is time of justifiable unrest in our country because of the death and brutality Black people suffer at the hands of police. A time when our country is suffering through a pandemic and record unemployment.

The president’s answer to all of this is a publicity stunt.

Surely, we as a country are better than that. We must vote him and all his Senate buddies out of office, so we can truly make America the country we know it can be.

Floyd Montgomery

Lititz