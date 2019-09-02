I would like to express my unending appreciation to the staff at Welsh Mountain Health Centers. I had a dental appointment that ended at 3:30 p.m. Due to issues at Red Rose Access, my pickup was delayed until 7:55 p.m. The staff at Welsh Mountain was terrific to me. Some offered me food from their own lunches. Some offered to take me home if I had not been picked up by 8 p.m., when their office closed. I hope anyone needing dental services considers this office. They are a terrific group. I’m so glad I chose them for my dental needs.
Audrey Witman
Ephrata