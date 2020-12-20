As of Friday evening, more than 312,000 Americans had died of COVID-19. Lately, Americans have been dying at a rate of about 3,000 per day.

Yet there are those who are convinced there is no pandemic, no COVID-19. They refuse to wear face masks and practice social distancing — which they apparently consider to be a violation of their personal rights. They seem to give no consideration to the rights of those who understand that COVID-19 exists and wish not to be exposed to the virus in social settings.

Often, the COVID-19 deniers also believe that Donald Trump won the presidential election. They believe this even though the results show that about 81.2 million people voted for President-elect Joe Biden and 74.2 million voted for Trump, with Biden winning the Electoral College, 306 to 232. They claim that fraudulent election practices gave Biden the victory, despite numerous vote recounts, audits and failures to convince the courts of such claims because of the lack of evidence.

A condition that affects the way a person’s brain processes information — causing the person to lose touch with reality and to see, hear and believe things that aren’t real — is called psychosis. Perhaps we should call that condition Republican.

Cas Ryzewski

Manor Township