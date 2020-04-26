As early as November, intelligence sources were warning of serious issues regarding a virus that was spreading in China and could be a threat here. On Dec. 18, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump after an 85-day inquiry opened by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The vote was extremely partisan: Almost all Democrats voted for impeachment and no Republicans voted for impeachment. Pelosi celebrated with a pen, signing the articles of impeachment. The Senate trial began Jan. 16 and concluded on Feb. 5.

The U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has responsibilities for oversight of the CIA, Homeland Security and other departments of worldwide intelligence. The chairman of this committee is Rep. Adam Schiff. Yet we have not heard one word from Schiff regarding any warnings from any intelligence agency running up flags of concern about the novel coronavirus.

Certainly this committee would have been notified of this pending pandemic. Where was its warning? Obviously, Schiff must have been too engaged in his task of leading the Democrats’ attempt to impeach the president to bother with a pandemic report.

President Trump, in the meantime, closed most air traffic between the U.S. and China, effective Feb. 2, while he was still being impeached. And Trump was crucified by the press for doing so.

Does it not seem likely that the Democrats were more interested in the impeachment proceedings than the safety of the American people? Just asking!

Richard Gunning

Manheim Township