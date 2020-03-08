So much to do. So little time. The economy keeps chugging along. Special counsel Robert Mueller failed. Impeachment failed. Now let’s try incompetence in handling coronavirus. What’s next?
“I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected,” opined Democratic Rep. Al Green. And if Attorney General William Barr isn’t impeached, the American people will finally hear the biggest story of political corruption in our nation’s history.
So, Democrats in the House, led by the hateful Rep. Jerry Nadler and proven liar Rep. Adam Schiff, will threaten impeachment for every statement our president makes or everything he attempts to do. And President Donald Trump’s polls will keep rising as Democrats expose themselves to be the party of hate, putting the rights of criminals, terrorists and people who have illegally immigrated above the safety and welfare of American citizens. Trump the optimist; Democrats the party of obstruction, taxation, open borders, sanctuary cities, infanticide, socialism and impeachment.
So much to do. So little time.
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township