The Democratic Party should recruit, nominate and finance George Clooney to be its presidential candidate in 2020. The party’s current candidates have destroyed each others’ chances to win any election.
Clooney is an internationally renowned political, humanitarian and economic activist who already commands the respect of most world leaders.
He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, which is a nonprofit think tank that specializes in U.S. foreign policy and international affairs. Its membership includes former secretaries of state, CIA directors and senior politicians. It is known for its neoconservative and neoliberal leanings.
Time magazine has included Clooney in its list of 100 most influential people in the world.
Clooney supports LGBT rights and more stringent gun control.
He is married to Amal Clooney, an internationally recognized human rights lawyer.
Above all, Clooney would behave as a president should.
Lt. Col. Gordon D. Rowe
USAF (retired)
Millersville