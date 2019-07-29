The Democratic Party of John F. Kennedy is missing in action. Democrats no longer remember or care that Kennedy once encouraged America to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Democrats are waging the most repugnant hate campaign in political history. They vilify President Donald Trump because they would rather embrace the socialist agenda of Bolshevik Bernie Sanders and his cohorts, who seem eager to transform America into an English-speaking Venezuela.
Socialist malcontents detest America. They condone and encourage lawless open borders, religious bigotry and violence directed at all the symbols of our freedom. They willingly gravitate toward the ideology of the hammer and sickle.
As an election year approaches, Democrats are polishing their halos in preparation. They shamefully buy votes by offering huge monetary rewards that would ultimately bankrupt America and leave our country in ruin. Their ludicrous and unsustainable agenda would have made the Neanderthal man question their logic.
History has repeatedly proven the dire ramifications of socialism, and yet socialist Democrats are as delusional as an octogenarian who is convinced that if he puts his dentures under his pillow, the tooth fairy will fly in and leave money. The only difference between the rationale of socialists and the bewilderment of that octogenarian is that one can easily excuse the octogenarian.
Americans are too nonchalant about the freedoms we enjoy. America encourages us to design our own lives without government interference and only a fool would want to change the face of freedom.
Kathy E. Hondares
East Lampeter Township