When Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, she stated, “We owe (President Donald Trump) an open mind and a chance to lead.” This was a reasonable thing for Clinton to say, as it sure seems like a good idea to give a new president an open mind before he has even entered office.
However, the Democrats almost immediately refused to do this. Just a week after Trump was elected, several House Democrats announced they were boycotting his inauguration, and others followed. Is this having an open mind?
Also, before Trump’s inauguration, the national intelligence chiefs confronted Trump with a letter alleging he had “colluded” with Russia in order to win the election. Remember, all of this happened before the president was even inaugurated. Since then, there have been countless incidents of injustice toward the president and his supporters by Democrats.
This manifested itself again during the president’s State of the Union address. After Trump gave a very forward-looking, positive address that celebrated American patriots like Rush Limbaugh and the Tuskegee Airmen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rudely tore up his speech.
Imagine the outcry on the left if John Boehner had done this to Barack Obama. This is yet another example of the refusal to tolerate anything this president does, and we can yet again make a diagnosis of the ever-present Trump derangement syndrome.
So when moderate naysayers like Sen. Mitt Romney complain about Trump’s lack of bipartisanship, maybe they should reconsider whether the president even had a chance to be bipartisan.
J. Pierce Leaman
Grade 8
East Petersburg