I find the complaints about President Donald Trump being a bad model for a head of state repeated over and over. While it’s true, come up with an alternative. The Democrats are set on being anti-Trump, but they’re not able to join together to offer a viable candidate who would be positive and able to serve us, the voters. I’m not happy with Trump’s antagonistic, petty tweets, complaints and self-serving remarks. Yet I’m pleased with the economy and pro-life measures under his leadership.
I can sympathize with Sen. Mitt Romney and with the Democrats, but give me a viable alternative. Action over words, please.
George Nettleton
West Lampeter Township