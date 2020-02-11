Did this article surprise you?
Feb. 3, front page of LNP | LancasterOnline, “Pushed out.”
This is exactly what you get from the progressive corrupt Democrats. If you don’t agree with their philosophy, there’s no room for discussion or debate. They seemingly just smear your name, make up lies or flat-out get rid of you. Whatever it takes. (See the impeachment trial.)
There are dishonesty and untruths from the Democratic Party that every American should be skeptical of — promises made or untrue statements made about anyone who disagrees with them.
To middle-class, poor and minority Americans, they promise the moon — free everything — just to get your vote to get in power. Then they don’t and can’t deliver. Most are pipe dreams. Any benefits go to the wealthy, letting everyone else behind — as usual.
I’ve lived here my whole life — 75 years. I can tell you we’ve seen better progress and upward improvements in our country and state with conservatives — mostly Republicans — than with Democrats.
Citizens, beware. Who or what you ask or vote for, you just might get what you deserve. I feel bad for former county Democratic chair JoAnn Hentz. Nobody deserves the treatment she received from progressive Democrats. Maybe it’s time for her to change party affiliation.
S.L. Fry
Strasburg Township