The generally incompetent Democratic Party leadership is working hard to get President Donald Trump reelected. It has never realized that Trump did not win the 2016 election — the Dems’ leadership lost it.
The American electorate was fed up with the pompous, pontificating political poseurs in Washington, but the Democrats nominated one in Hillary Clinton, and Trump became to many voters a breath of fresh air who would clean out these unresponsive nobodies.
The Democrats are giving Trump millions of dollars of free publicity by their constant haranguing and making Trump the central issue of their campaign. Their tentative “candidates” are offering some truly bizarre proposals, and with the exception of Mike Bloomberg and “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, they are showing no commonsense answers to the major problems facing this country. Simply making “Medicare for All” into “Medicare available to all” would weaken their anti-socialism opponents. Offering a modified and sensible immigration policy instead of offering open borders to all would win back many of their voters.
Instead of doing these kinds of things they insist on complaining about Trump with 80% of their efforts — and it will cost them the election.
Trump is without doubt the poorest example of the human race to ever serve or even aspire to be president. He is ignorant (in every sense of the word), immoral, dishonest and, in all probability, mentally ill. He should be easily defeatable, but the Democratic Party is working hard to reelect him. And, at this point, it is succeeding.
Brad Tinkham
Elizabethtown