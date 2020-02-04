Washington has become so corrupt, and the Democrats are up to their eyes in it. They want President Donald Trump removed because he will expose their corruption. Just look at the Bidens. Joe Biden and his family have become very rich with deals that seem shady to me. And there are many more senators involved. Just remember, it’s your tax dollars that they use to enrich themselves. What a bunch of crooks they have become.
The Democrats really do not like our Constitution, which is the foundation of law for our great country. They have been trying to destroy it for decades. They use special interest groups and political correctness. What a bunch of deceitful people.
Look how they have corrupted the FBI, Department of Justice, CIA and many other departments of government. These people have, in my view, committed treason against our president and the American people. If there is any true justice, former President Barack Obama and all of his crooks should be in prison.
The bottom line is that we the people have to use common sense when we go to vote. Are we going to continue to allow these corrupt people to stay in office? For the sake of this country and the president of the United States, we should vote them out.
Bill Munro
Manor Township