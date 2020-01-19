House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats had four weeks to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Why did she and her fellow Democrats finally decide to send the articles the same day, and at the precise time, that President Donald Trump was set to sign a major trade deal, with global implications, with China? The China trade deal is about as significant as it gets, something that had eluded previous administrations.
That the Democrats decided to show their deep disdain for the president of the United States of America by trying to overshadow this major event with national, as well as international, significance is abhorrent as well as disrespectful.
Doug Plank
Manheim Township