After observing the Democratic debate, I counted exactly 13 instances of the candidates calling President Donald Trump a racist for his remarks about the city of Baltimore and its U.S. representative, Elijah Cummings.
Baltimore has many positives, such as a great aquarium, and the birthplace of our national anthem, Fort McHenry. But over the past few years, Baltimore has become one of the worst cities in America, and Democrats such as Cummings are to be blamed. We should remind ourselves that for years, Baltimore did not have these issues. But after the tragic 2015 riots and the forced resignations of two mayors for corruption, these issues started.
This is not a coincidence, but the Democrats seem to blame Trump and the Republicans for these issues. Baltimore is one of many cities that have increasing crime rates because of Democratic policies. Cummings and others also claim to have the well-being of the black community in mind, but black unemployment has been going down rapidly since Trump took office. If the Democrats cannot effectively run cities like Baltimore, how can we trust them to run the largest economy in the world? Vote Trump in 2020.
J. Pierce Leaman
Grade 8
East Petersburg