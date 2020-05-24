To fellow Pennsylvania citizens:

I commend the 13 Lancaster County elected officials who stood up to Gov. Tom Wolf, and I hope they will still stay united in fighting for our well-being. We have a liberal Democrat for a governor who, instead of providing good, sound leadership, is a bully who uses threats to get his own way.

In addition to this, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and was previously chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine and Eating Disorders at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, but her medical degree did not include a specialty in infectious diseases and she is not an epidemiologist. I might add that Levine’s Department of Health has oversight of our nursing homes, where the highest rates of death have occurred.

Make no mistake: This goes way beyond COVID-19. If our means of work are taken from us, we will become needy people who will no longer think for ourselves because our hand will always be reaching toward the government for help. In my view, that is what this governor and the rest of the Democrats want: total control to do whatever they want.

We must stand strong and not allow ourselves to be walked over, but we must exercise discernment in how to do it correctly.

Diane Eberly

Brecknock Township