A vote for the current Democratic Party platform is, in my view, a vote for the destruction of America as we know it.

I have read many letters to the editor from veterans and citizens criticizing President Donald Trump and his policies to “Make America Great Again.” He is one of the few American presidents who has kept his promises and does what he promised to do.

The current Democratic Party platform will seemingly bankrupt our country with it spending policy. I believe they will ration Medicare for our senior citizens, allow unlimited illegal immigration and give those immigrants free health care and welfare. They will defund law enforcement, allowing violent criminals to roam our streets in the name of prison reform. They will tax almost everything we own to pay for their reckless spending sprees. They will slash our military spending to the bone. They will abandon Israel and others and end America’s energy independence. I believe they will explode the national debt by trillions and that they will try to get rid of the Second Amendment and confiscate and ban firearms. They will give free college education to anyone who wants it.

All this, in my view, to implement their socialist agenda, which will bankrupt America.

I support President Donald Trump and the Republican Party platform. For you Americans who believe the Democrats will make living here better, watch out — you may get what you did not ask for.

Jeffrey G. Butch

USMC veteran

Served two tours in Vietnam

East Hempfield Township