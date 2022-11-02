Abraham Lincoln said that the function of government is to do for the people what they need to have done, but cannot do for themselves.

In my view, Democrats believe this and support the Constitution and our right to “the pursuit of happiness.”

Recently, Democrats (with little to no Republican backing) have passed laws to repair and maintain roads and bridges; create new jobs; allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices for drugs; limit insulin costs for seniors; and renew regulations for clean air and water. Goals include raising wages and lowering taxes for workers.

In my view, Republicans have proven that they intend to outlaw all freedoms not approved by religious extremists. They are already taking away some rights of every person, including men, to make decisions about their family. They deny women’s health care, potentially causing husbands and children to lose their wives and mothers. Many seek to deny the use of contraceptive pills that could avoid these tragedies and withhold medications for illness because some might cause abortions.

I also believe that Republicans are now working to end our rights to read what we like; educate our children in science and history; love whom we love; treat with dignity those who are unlike ourselves; and to just be ourselves. They threaten to take away (step by step) the Affordable Care Act and even Social Security and Medicare — the lifelines for seniors that everyone pays for during their working years.

Right-wing extremists have turned to hatred and violence. Don’t let our rights be taken away! Vote Democratic!

Ann Coleman

West Lampeter Township