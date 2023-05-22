On a New York City subway on May 1, a man was screaming at commuters and, according to police, acting in a “hostile and erratic manner.” His name was Jordan Neely.

Another man came up behind Neely and got him in a chokehold and two other men helped restrain Neely. Neely died from compression of his neck.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, without knowing all the facts, that Neely’s family “deserves justice.” Activists called it a lynching (Neely was Black).

It turns out that Neely had more than 40 arrests, including one for felony assault for punching someone in the head on the subway, according to CBS News. There is also a video of Neely using homophobic slurs.

Daniel Penny, the man who choked Neely, is a U.S. Marine veteran. Many people are calling him a hero, while Democrats want him to be imprisoned (he’s been charged with manslaughter). In my opinion, race has a lot to do with the Democrats supporting a career criminal and wanting the white Marine put in jail.

Matt Seventko

East Hempfield Township