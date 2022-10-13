In the upcoming midterm elections, voters will have what I view as a clear choice: Follow the left and slide down a path to a Marxist, socialist form of big government, or follow the right and achieve a representative form of government.

The choice is between high inflation that wreaks havoc on your paycheck and violent crime in our streets — or law and order. Do you favor energy independence or reliance on foreign powers that achieve high profits selling energy to the United States?

Do you favor tax-and-spend redistribution of wealth or fair tax rates? How about unelected bureaucrats imposing strict regulations that strangle small businesses?

Do you like essentially open borders that allow unvetted migrants, crime and drugs to cross into our country?

I believe that the Democratic Party candidates are all tied to the authoritarian, dictatorial and divisive policies of President Joe Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — unless those candidates openly reject them.

Listen to what candidates really say before you cast your vote.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz