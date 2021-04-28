Who in America doesn’t want to end racism? This is not a rhetorical question. Media reports of criminal activities seem only to emphasize race when the perpetrators are white. Invariably, they are pegged as right-wingers.

Why mention race at all? When perpetrators are revealed as nonwhite, the press seemingly offers excuses such as mental health issues, growing up in poverty, struggles with addiction, etc. In my view, no such excuses are suggested for white offenders.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests are described as “mostly peaceful” — even while some fires blaze.

The Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol incursion was labeled “mostly white.” Ever hear of a riot described as “mostly” any other race?

Democratic politicians immediately characterize white-on-any-other-race offenses as racially motivated — an egregious assumption.

I believe that telling someone their success is due to “white privilege” is racist, as well as insulting. Success is achieved through initiative, determination and perseverance —attributes applicable to everyone.

I believe that Democrats tell minorities they are victims of “white supremacy” because they want them to fail. The reality, in my view, is that the Democratic Party represses minorities because they require a permanent underclass for dependable votes to win elections.

The Democratic Party discriminates against whites while stoking animus in everyone.

Who doesn’t want to end racism? The Democratic Party, in my view. Inciting racial animosity for political power where none would otherwise exist is sinister and pure evil. This is today’s Democratic Party.

Eradicating racism begins by rejecting identity politics.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township