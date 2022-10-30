Decades ago, President Ronald Reagan took a lighthearted jab at the left when he said, “It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”

That statement is truer today than it was then.

Sensible folks snicker when Rachel Dolezal or U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (both with ancestry every bit as European as mine) “know” that to be of African American or Native American heritage, one simply has to identify as such.

Rational people shake their head in disbelief at leftists who “know” that gender is fluid, and insist that there is not a problem with those who were assigned male at birth competing against women in athletic contests.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, Joe Biden famously said, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore,” claiming somehow that the old rules of economics — rules that have operated since the invention of money — no longer apply.

Regrettably for all of us, however, Friedman was right (about inflation) and what Joe Biden and the Democrats “know” about economics is wrong — dead wrong. Deficit spending and printing money are inherently, and ultimately, inflationary — always have been, always will be — and the Democrats are promising, even bragging about, their intention to accelerate both.

So, if you have a fondness for the devaluation of currency (rising prices), vote for Democrats.

If you detest inflation, don’t.

Timothy Hess

Earl Township